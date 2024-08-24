Timothy Ford Sells 40,675 Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Stock

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Ford sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.28 ($8.29), for a total transaction of A$499,285.63 ($337,355.15).
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Treasury Wine Estates
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.