Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Down 8.9%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 1,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIPT

Tiptree Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $687.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.67 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tiptree by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Tiptree by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.