Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Toll Brothers traded as high as $148.20 and last traded at $147.70, with a volume of 893567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.27.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $121.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.