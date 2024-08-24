Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$26.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.51. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.03 and a 1 year high of C$26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.1817651 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

