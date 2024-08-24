Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.24

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.24 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.64). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 156,855 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.55) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPT

Topps Tiles Stock Down 3.7 %

About Topps Tiles

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.24. The firm has a market cap of £92.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Free Report)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.