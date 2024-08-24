Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TD opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.