Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$87.23.

Shares of TD opened at C$80.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.72. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.67 and a 52 week high of C$86.89. The stock has a market cap of C$141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

