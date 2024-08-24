Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.18 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.67 and a 52 week high of C$86.89. The firm has a market cap of C$141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

