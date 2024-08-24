Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Hold

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.18 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.67 and a twelve month high of C$86.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

