Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.23.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:TD opened at C$80.18 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$73.67 and a twelve month high of C$86.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.