Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.96.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
NYSE:CURV opened at $6.79 on Friday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $708.54 million, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
