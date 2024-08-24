TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.63

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.63 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 61.80 ($0.80), with a volume of 713855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.77).

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.58. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

