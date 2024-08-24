Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.97

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.97 and traded as high as $41.57. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 428,230 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,763,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,927,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,456,000 after buying an additional 1,437,535 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 28.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,650,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after buying an additional 580,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 25.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,431,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,686,000 after acquiring an additional 495,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

