Traders Buy High Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 20,959 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,363 call options.
NYSE:BE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
