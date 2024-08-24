Traders Buy High Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 20,959 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,363 call options.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:BE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.