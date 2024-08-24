Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 3,198,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,282,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.
Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 6.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77.
About Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
