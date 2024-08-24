Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 1-Year High at $352.14

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $352.14 and last traded at $351.22, with a volume of 93205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.01 and a 200 day moving average of $313.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after buying an additional 659,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after buying an additional 417,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

