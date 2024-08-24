TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.29.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.61. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.906535 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Insiders sold 130,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,404 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

