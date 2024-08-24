TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.71

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $94.71, with a volume of 105296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

TransUnion Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,898. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after buying an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $663,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after purchasing an additional 572,121 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

