Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.78. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 7,493 shares trading hands.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.40%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.