TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.21

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and traded as low as $23.98. TriMas shares last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 124,777 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

TriMas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 181,447 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $3,764,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

