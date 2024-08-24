Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Price Performance
TRINL opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $28.14.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.