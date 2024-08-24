Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

TRINL opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $28.14.

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

