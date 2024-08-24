Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRINZ opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

