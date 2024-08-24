trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRVG. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.62. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

