Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 27th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

