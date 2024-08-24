Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 27th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
Tronox has raised its dividend by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.
Tronox Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of TROX stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.
Tronox Company Profile
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
