Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CEO Sells $632,104.20 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
DJT opened at $22.81 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
