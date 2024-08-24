Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $22.84. 2,135,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,555,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
