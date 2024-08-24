Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $13.90. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 722,888 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.