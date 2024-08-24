U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

