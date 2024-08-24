Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.