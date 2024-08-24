Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ubiquiti has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $193.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day moving average of $137.06. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

