UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CFO Sells $1,585,451.12 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total value of $1,585,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

UFPT opened at $336.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.28. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $337.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

