Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $485.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $485.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $492.00.

ULTA opened at $378.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.32. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

