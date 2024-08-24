Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.69 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Unifi updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Unifi Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Unifi has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.24.
