Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.69 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Unifi updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. Unifi has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

