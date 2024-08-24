Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Unifi updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Unifi Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of UFI opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

