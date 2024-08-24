Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Unifi updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Unifi Trading Up 17.1 %
Shares of UFI opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.
About Unifi
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unifi
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.