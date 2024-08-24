Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,146.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,173 shares of company stock worth $1,488,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Universal Insurance stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

