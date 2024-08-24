Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) CEO Jerome Alan Grant Sells 68,000 Shares

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UTI stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

