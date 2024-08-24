Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) CEO Jerome Alan Grant Sells 68,000 Shares

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $1,192,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UTI stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
