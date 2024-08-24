Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

UPLD opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 33,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 145,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 180.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 185,617 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

