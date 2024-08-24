Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.08. Upland Software shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 107,180 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The business had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 33,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 185,617 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 145,405 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Further Reading

