Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.90

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.90 and traded as high as $69.30. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 6,899 shares.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $241.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.06.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 127.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

See Also

