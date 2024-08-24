Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.72

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.72 and traded as high as C$5.35. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 195,667 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of C$554.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.72.

In other Valeura Energy news, Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem purchased 7,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$31,227.00. In other Valeura Energy news, Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$31,227.00. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$540,350.00. Corporate insiders own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

