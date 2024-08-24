Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 10,328 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $24.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Valhi Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $693.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

