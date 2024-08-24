VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,346,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,686,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

