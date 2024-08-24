Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $216.36 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.36. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.