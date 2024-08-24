Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after buying an additional 261,660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,351 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,465,000 after purchasing an additional 105,371 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 784,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,700,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $72.43.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.