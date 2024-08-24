Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.19

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.19 and last traded at $160.85, with a volume of 32455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

