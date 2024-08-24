Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

