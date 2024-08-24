Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

