Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $507.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.59. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $3,445.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,601.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

