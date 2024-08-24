Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.17

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.17 and last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 116081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.