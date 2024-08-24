Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) to Strong-Buy

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on enCore Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EU opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $665.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of -0.01. enCore Energy has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Analysts predict that enCore Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EU. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

